Earlier, the makers of Padman had made an official announcement that it will hit the theatres in April 2018. But today, the Khiladi Kumar aka Akshay Kumar took to his twitter account and tweeted a new poster and a release date.

Padman is now slated to release on Republic Day ie., January 26, 2018.

Akshay posted this update with a brand new poster of the film. His tweet read, “Not all superheroes come with capes! Bringing you the true story of a real superhero, #Padman this Republic Day – 26th January, 2018!”

Well, this announcement is a treat for all the fans. After a new release date, it will be interesting to see Akshay’s both the movies, Padman and 2.0 clashing at the box office. Shankar’s 2.0 is slated to release on January 25, 2018. Now that even Padman is releasing on the same time, we have a doubt that the release date of 2.0 might get postponed.

Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor starrer Padman is a story of Tamil Nadu based social activist Arunachalam Muruganatham, who revolutionized the concept of menstrual hygiene in rural India y creating a low-cost sanitary napkins machine. During an interview to PTI, Twinkle had said, “We will be taking some creative liberties to make the film entertaining. When I wrote the book ‘The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad’, I fictionalised it. So while making the film also we will be taking some creative liberties. We want to give a message but we want to make it entertaining, otherwise, it won’t be interesting to watch. We are working towards it.”

Directed by R Balki, Padman will now release on January 26, 2018.