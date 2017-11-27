NEW MOVIE! John Abraham & Manoj Bajpayee To Come Together

John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee are all set to star in an action thriller. The movie will be produced by Nikkhil Advani. The writer-director is all set to don director’s hat for an upcoming thriller.

The film revolves around a cop and a killer and the shooting for it starts in Jan 2018. According to a report in Ahmedabad Express, Nikkhil spoke about the movie, he said, “It’s a very tight script which revolves around a cop and a murderer. I can’t reveal who between the two is playing what but they are both very powerful characters and a dark thriller is a genre I haven’t explored before. We are looking forward to the shoot.”

Apparently, the two actors have worked earlier in Shootout At Wadala, for which Milap had written the dialogues, “Milap was keen to reinvent his body of work. He has recently directed a short film titled Raakh and wanted to make another film in the same space of a dark thriller. So he met John who loved the script and wanted to know who the producer was. Milap told him that he is close to me and would speak to me about it.When I heard the script I was immediately drawn to it,” informs Nikkhil

“It is one of the best scripts that I have heard in recent times. Nikkhil has directed me in the past; Milap has written Shootout at Wadala and Manoj is someone I deeply respect. So I am sure we will crack this,” he added.

They start shooting in January in Mumbai while the workshops for the same will start in mid-December. “I love the combination of drama and emotion with a correct mix of suspense in the script.”

The producer also spoke about the lead female in the movie, “It’s an important role and Milap is narrating the story to several actresses. There’s the possibility of casting a new girl so the actress doesn’t carry the baggage of an image,” he said.