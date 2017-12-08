NEW LOGO! Here’s The Glitzy Logo Of Anil Kapoor & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Fanne Khan

NEW LOGO! The team of Fanne Khan started shooting the first schedule in Mumbai in November. The movie stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. However, nothing about their roles has been disclosed. This musical comedy film is directed by Atul Manjrekar.

Produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Fanne Khan is all set for a worldwide release on April 13. Today, the makers have released the first look (logo) of the film. The logo has the same backdrop as the first still which had Anil Kapoor standing towards a red curtain.

The film is the adaptation of Oscar-nominated 2000 Dutch film, Everybody’s Famous. Fanney Khan reunites Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai after years, in a father-daughter story at its core, where Anil Kapoor will be seen playing the role of a father which Rakeysh thought was the best option.

The film is produced by Cinestaan Film Company and ROMP Pictures. It is their second association together after Mirzya. Recently, an assistant director was injured on the set of Fanne Khan during the shoot. The incident took place in the November schedule when a motorcycle rider crashed into her.

Prernaa Arora of KriArj Entertainment, the producer of Fanne Khan, said in a statement, “In an unfortunate accident yesterday, one of the assistant directors of our film suffered some injuries during the shoot in Mumbai when a motorcycle rider crashed into her.”

“She was immediately given first aid and taken to the hospital for further treatment. She is completely fine now and will soon join the crew for the shoot.”

Arora said the police is dealing with the “errant motorcyclist as per the due process of law.”

What do you think of the logo? Let us know in the comment section below!