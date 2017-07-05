Entertainment banner Yash Raj Films is set to launch Anya Singh alongside debutant Aadar Jain, grandson of late actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor. Anya Singh is from Delhi and is set to act for the first time opposite Aadar.
This duo will be launched by Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma at an event today. Going by reports Anya and Aadar will be directed by Habib Faisal who launched Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in his 2012 film Ishaqzaade, produced by Yash Raj Films.
According to reports, in the wake of the Uri attacks, the production house had to drop the leading man, Danyal Zafar (Ali Zafar’s younger brother) following a ban on Pakistani artistes in India.
Anya Singh
Presenting #AnyaSingh – @yrf’s NEW GIRL pic.twitter.com/I4RXbgF5ci
Presenting #AnyaSingh – @yrf’s NEW GIRL pic.twitter.com/OK9mHSWWD7
Presenting #AnyaSingh – @yrf’s NEW GIRL pic.twitter.com/olYMPZofKW
Presenting #AnyaSingh – @yrf’s NEW GIRL pic.twitter.com/B4o4W1y3zC
Presenting #AnyaSingh – @yrf’s NEW GIRL pic.twitter.com/68g6iTf3E4
Shanoo Sharma, casting director of YRF, which is backing the project, says, “Adi [Aditya Chopra, producer] always pushes me to go out and find new talent. When casting for this film, we were trying to get girls from Delhi, Chandigarh and other cities. Anya was the result of the hunt to find the next Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma. We wanted someone to come out of nowhere, lead regular lives and conquer the industry. Anya filled that spot for me. She came out of nowhere and landed a three-film deal with YRF.”
Aadar Jain
Presenting #AadarJain – @yrf’s NEW BOY pic.twitter.com/b7WPtZL4wB
Presenting #AadarJain – @yrf’s NEW BOY pic.twitter.com/HKnV0p6P3c
Presenting #AadarJain – @yrf’s NEW BOY pic.twitter.com/EO7hHUdzYw
Presenting #AadarJain – @yrf’s NEW BOY pic.twitter.com/ooGy6jUMaD
Presenting #AadarJain – @yrf’s NEW BOY pic.twitter.com/I0afp3eVdI
Shanoo had first met Anya at a restaurant about two years ago. “A year later, I was sitting at a coffee shop and she walked in after workout to grab a cuppa. We discussed everything she had been up to in the past year. That very day, I sent her to audition for the part and two rounds later, she was selected. She is the kind of girl I would chat with at a pub if I bumped into her.”
Shanoo adds Habib had shot down hundreds of aspirants before Anya. “She gave a crackling audition. Habib sir said, ‘I am liking her, show me more.’ She is a bit of a child, but that’s what will work in favor of the film’s story.”
Flop faces already. We need real strugglers in Bollywood. Not some “acting run in my blood” nonsense. They haven’t even started acting and they are behaving like superstars.