Entertainment banner Yash Raj Films is set to launch Anya Singh alongside debutant Aadar Jain, grandson of late actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor. Anya Singh is from Delhi and is set to act for the first time opposite Aadar.

This duo will be launched by Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma at an event today. Going by reports Anya and Aadar will be directed by Habib Faisal who launched Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in his 2012 film Ishaqzaade, produced by Yash Raj Films.

According to reports, in the wake of the Uri attacks, the production house had to drop the leading man, Danyal Zafar (Ali Zafar’s younger brother) following a ban on Pakistani artistes in India.

Anya Singh