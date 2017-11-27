Netflix’s First Ever Premiere In India – Love Per Square Foot To Star Vicky Kaushal 

Global streaming video service Netflix has teamed up with Bollywood producer Ronnie Screwvala to release Love Per Square Foot, which features Vicky Kaushal and Angira Dhar.

The film is being touted as the first mainstream production from India to be made available on the streaming site, read a statement.

Love Per Square Foot is a quirky romantic comedy that chronicles a guy and girl who enter a marriage of convenience to buy a flat in Mumbai. Critically acclaimed actors Ratna Pathak, Supriya Pathak and Raghuvir Yadav also feature in prominent roles in the film.

Love Per Square Foot is the feature directorial debut of film and stage personality Anand Tiwari. It is Screwvala’s first solo production venture after departing from UTV Motion Pictures. Screwvala is co-producing the film under his banner RSVP, along with Still and Still Moving Pictures.

“How, where and when great stories are watched is changing every day. Our younger audiences chose their mediums. We love to disrupt and innovate in this space and this is a first of its kind for South Asia,” Screwvala said.

“We are thrilled to come together with Netflix and break new ground by reaching film-lovers around the world directly with Netflix,” he added.

Reed Hastings, founder and CEO, Netflix, said, “We’re always looking for stories that bring joy to Netflix members, and ‘Love Per Square Foot’ is a gem that we’re proud to have on the service. RSVP is a visionary partner, and we want to continue working with them and the best of Bollywood to deliver compelling stories to consumers around the world.”

Love Per Square Foot will be available on Netflix early 2018 globally. Apart from this Vicky will soon be seen in Raazi opposite Alia Bhatt.