Being an outsider, never faced nepotism: Anushka Sharma

Actress-turned-producer Anushka Sharma says she never faced any nepotism though she comes from a non-film background and that in Bollywood people always encourage talents.

Asked if she was also a victim of nepotism in Bollywood while talking to media on Wednesday evening with the star cast of her forthcoming film Phillauri, Anushka said: “First of all, every actor has their own journey in Bollywood. Moreover, if you are good at your work, people will show interest to collaborate with you, irrespective of your background.”

“I have huge respect for Aditya Chopra who launched me. Ranveer Singh, Parineeti Chopra and all of us were not from the film industry! So being an outsider, I never faced nepotism,” the NH10 actress added.

The actress is all set to release her second film as producer “Phillauri” on March 24 under her home production Clean Slate Films. Besides her the film also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Suraj Sharma and Mehreen Pirzada.

Earlier this month, National Award winning actress Kangana Ranaut called filmmaker Karan Johar a ‘flag-bearer of nepotism’, which later turned into a full-blown controversy with the two celebrities making statements against each other.

Coming back to Anushka Sharma, the actress leaving no stone unturned to promote her film Phillauri. Anushka has promoted her film on The Kapil Sharma Show, Dil Hai Hindustani and on Mirchi Music Awards too.

Anushka Sharma is playing a ghost bride in Phillauri. She said that it was fun to play a “non-living” character.

“It was fun to play a non-living character because normally we play characters which are in the flesh and its boring to portray a living character in each film. You should keep doing a different thing. I think I’ve represented the ghost community well,” she said in an interview last week.

Anushka ventured into production with 2015 thriller NH-10 and is now gearing up for her banner’s (Clean Slate Films) next project Phillauri.