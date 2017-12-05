Neither Katrina Nor Shraddha, But Ileana D’Cruz To Star Opposite Shahid Kapoor In Batti Gul Meter Chalu

Batti Gul Meter Chalus teaser was released this Diwali, to announce the title of the film which will have Shahid Kapoor as its lead. Rumors had it that the makers were in talks with Katrina Kaif for the female lead of the film.

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha fame, the plot of the film will revolve around a common man’s daily struggles involving the shortage of electricity supply as well as increasing price of basic necessities in life.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Ileana D’Cruz, has been finalised for the role as of now. She will be playing the role of a lawyer opposite Shahid, who will also be seen as a lawyer in the film. In an interview with the Mumbai Mirror Prerna Arora, who is co-producing the film with T-Series, quoted, “We have only spoken to Ileana so far.”

“It is a strong role of a lawyer with intense scenes and we are casting now.” The report further mentioned that Katrina Kaif and Shraddha Kapoor will also remain in the list of the actresses who could be starred opposite Shahid Kapoor.

Talking about the film, Shree Narayan Singh had earlier said, “The subject of the film is very relevant to our times. Diwali makes it just the right occasion for us to shed light on a subject that needs to be discussed. We look forward to making a film that is both commercially entertaining and encourages a social conversation.”

The shooting of the film is scheduled to begin from January 19 next year and planned to hit the big screen by August, 2018.