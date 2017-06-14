The first look of Neil Nitin Mukesh as Sanjay Gandhi from Indu Sarkar is out now. The actor flaunts an intense look, sporting rectangular spectacles.

Indu Sarkar, award-winning director Madhur Bhandarkar’s film on the Indian emergency of 1975, is all set for a 28 July release.

Take a look at the poster:

As it inches closer to the release, the buzz around the film has shot up after actor Neil Nitin Mukesh tweeted out his look in the film. Mukesh plays the role of Indian politician Sanjay Gandhi. The film also stars Kirti Kulhari, Supriya Vinod and Anupam Kher in key roles.

Supriya Vinod will be playing former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi in the film. Both the actors looked unrecognizable in a photo that was released by the team of Indu Sarkar.

Trending :

Since Indu Sarkar is a highly political piece of work set in a very important era of Indian politics, it will be interesting to see how people react to it.

The 1st look poster of the film featured Kirti Kulhari, Anupam Kher and Tota Roy Chowdhury depicting the three lions of Satyamev Jayate icon, as they stand fearlessly above the Parliament of India. The poster further gives us a glimpse of the dark days of the Emergency. The tagline of the film reads, “Against the system.. For the nation!”

Speaking on the issue, Bhandarkar said “Indu Sarkar is definitely on Emergency. One should wait for the trailers to know the political reaction about it.”

The trailer of Indu Sarkar will be out on 16th June 2017.