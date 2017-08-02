Neha Dhupia urges support for education of girls

Actress Neha Dhupia has urged people to support a project aimed at educating underprivileged girls.

Neha also lauded photographer Atul Kasbekar, who along with photographers Jaideep Oberoi and Colston Julian, came together to support the cause of the girl child’s education by raising funds for Project Nanhi Kali. The three photographers captured precious moments between 165 father-daughter pairs on August 1-2, 2015 here.

“Register and donate to give a little girl the wings to fly and the power to bloom. Great initiative Atul Kasbekar,” Neha tweeted on Tuesday.

Project Nanhi Kali was initiated in 1996 by the K.C. Mahindra Education Trust (KCMET) with the aim of providing primary education to underprivileged girl children in India.

According to the official page of Nanhi Kali — Anand Mahindra, the current chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, founded Project Nanhi Kali with a strong belief that educated women would not only contribute to the economy but also issues of population and social evils like the dowry system and child marriage would reduce as more women are educated.

Neha Dhupia will soon be seen in Tumhari Sulu alongside Vidya Balan. The film will hit theaters in this December. Apart from this, the actress is also back with No Filter Neha Season 2.

The actress was last seen in Roadies Rising.In the show, Neha Dhupia’s gang member Shweta Mehta had emerged as the champion beating Prince Narula’s champ Baseer Ali. Shweta told Indian Express, “Everybody comes in the show to win and I too participated with the same aspirations. I just wanted people to realize that there is nothing a girl can’t do and here I am. It was such a proud moment for me to see Neha ma’am glowing with joy when my name was announced. I had told her that when I reach the finale, I want her stylist to do my hair We both kept our promise. Roadies was a dream run that has given me confidence and I am raring to go now.”