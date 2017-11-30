Neetu Singh Wants Ranbir Kapoor To Get Married And Settle Down Soon?

Recently, we saw Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan were chilling together in New York and the pictures of the couple went viral on the internet.

Soon after these pictures came out, rumours were also rife that Ranbir and Mahira were dating. But now it seems that mom Neetu Singh has decided to put all the rumours to the rest.

Ranbir’s mother Neetu Singh is keen to get him married as soon as possible. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Ranbir’s mother has been trying hard to make him listen to her and settle down. The only thing she talks about these days, says the report, is Ranbir’s marriage. But Ranbir has been avoiding the talks as he is busy with his upcoming projects.

Earlier, Ranbir in an official statement had cleared the rumours and said, “I’ve gotten to know Mahira in a personal capacity over the last few months. She is somebody who I admire and respect, for her achievements and even more for the person she is. It is very unfair the way she is being judged and spoken about. What is also sad is the inequality in judgment just because she is a woman. I request you to stop the negativity and move on with your beautiful god gifted lives.” He ended his note by saying that ‘smoking and hate is injurious to health.’

Mahira too had reacted on the entire controversy and said in an interview to somthinghaute.com that she felt broken when her pictures were misinterpreted into something else. She said, “I’m a very strong woman but when all of this happened, I was completely shattered and broken. I would think about posting a statement every day. Then I would stop myself because I just wouldn’t know what to say.”

Well, Ranbir is currently gearing up for his comeback film Dutt biopic which is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. It is all set to release in March 2018.