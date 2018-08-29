Neeraj Pandey To Launch The Hindi Translation of His Much-Loved Novel Ghalib Danger

Helmer of the critically acclaimed films like A Wednesday and Special 26, Neeraj Pandey bring to the audience the Hindi translation of his much-loved novel titled Ghalib Danger which is set to release on 30th August, 2018.

Owing to the positive response garnered by its English version which was released in 2013, Neeraj Pandey treats the audience with the Hindi version.

The book titled Ghalib Danger is the story of Kamran Khan, a cocky young taxi driver trying to make it big in Mumbai. The story revolves around how Kamran’s life changes when he saves a don called Mirza from being killed.

Announcing the news, Neeraj Pandey tweeted captioning, “Delighted to bring to you all the Hindi translation of my novel #GhalibDanger, out on 30th August”.

The book will be launched at an event in Delhi. The event will be moderated by lyricist Manoj Muntashir and it will be launched by Manoj Bajpayee.

With celebratory films like A Wednesday, Baby, Special 26 and M.S Dhoni: An Untold Story, Rustom to name a few, Neeraj Pandey has not only carved his niche in the film industry but has also gone ahead to treat the audience with an intriguing book.