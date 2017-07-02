Actor Tiger Shroff, who has acted in films like Heropanti, Baaghi and A Flying Jatt, says he needs to come back stronger after his third film.

The actor is now gearing up for the release of his next film Munna Michael, which is set to hit the screens on July 21.

He said: “I am very nervous. I need to come back stronger after my third film. This is a big film for me.”

Tiger was present at the P&G Shiksha initiative as the Shiksha Superhero here on Friday.

Tiger, who had earlier said that prep for Rambo would be exhausting, believes that Rambo will turn out to be the best film he will ever do.

“I am very excited for ‘Rambo’ because it’s probably the biggest film that I’ll ever do and I have big shoes to fill. The star like him (Sylvester Stallone) has given the green signal to us so, for that I am very grateful to him,” said Tiger.

Tiger also showed support to actress Soha Ali Khan, who was trolled on social media for wearing a sari for her baby shower and not mentioning anything about Eid on her post which she shared a day after Eid.

“Everybody has the freedom of speech. Everybody has the right to do or not do… whatever they like. Soha is a respected actress and citizen. I don’t think she has done anything wrong by wearing something she liked but like I said, everybody has their own opinions,” said the actor.

Asked about the impact of Goods and Services Tax, he said: “If ticket prices will go up so, keeping that in mind, it will make some sort of a difference to ticket sales and the amount of people who go to watch movies. I guess it (GST) is not for us (film industry).”

“Having said that, if your fan following is strong like of Shah Rukh Khan sir or Salman Khan sir or for newcomers like us… if a film is good, and people are liking the promos and the songs then I am sure people are going to watch the film irrespective of the increased ticket prices.”