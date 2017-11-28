“Need To Be Confident About Who We Are”: Manushi Chhillar On Deepika Padukone Receiving Threats

Miss World Manushi Chhillar has said Indian women “do not feel persecuted and face challenges head-on” even though there is a feeling that “our society is not very woman-friendly”.

Manushi said this during a media interaction here on Monday. She was expressing her views over the row surrounding Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Padmavati.

“All Indian women have one thing in common… we don’t feel persecuted for who we are and actually face our challenges head-on.”

“I think that’s what we need to do, we need to be confident about who we are,” she said on the death threats received by Deepika Padukone, who plays the lead in Bhansali’s magnum opus on the Chittor queen.

“We will face a lot of limitations and sometimes we do feel that it is not a very woman-friendly society.”

“But as individuals, we should just set an example and make women feel confident that you can do amazing things as well,” she added.

As part of the Miss World pageant, contestants were supposed to perform one dance from their respective countries.

Manushi chose to dance to Dhol Baaje song from Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. It was also picturised on Deepika.

“All the girls used to dance to that song during rehearsal. I am happy that in a way, I could bring India in front of the world,” said Manushi.

To her Bollywood calling, anytime soon, Manushi said, “I am really excited about travelling next year. We will be visiting four continents, and spreading awareness about menstrual hygiene.”

“Bollywood is just something that is not on my mind as of now so I really can’t say anything about it.”

Manushi also said she loves to read books. She would like to work with Aamir Khan. Former Miss World Priyanka Chopra is her favourite actress.