All You Need To Know About Shah Rukh Khan’s Birthday Bash

Shah Rukh Khan’s Birthday is not only a celebration for his fans but it is also an event for the industry. The celebrations for his birthday had begun since yesterday. Shah Rukh Khan had invited the industry and a grand bash was held at his Alibaug farmhouse.

Yesterday, Shah Rukh’s wife, Gauri Khan, along with daughter Suhana, sister Shehnaz were spotted at Gateway of India who were leaving for Alibaug in a Yacht. The girls were also joined by Sussanne Khan, Shweta Bachchan and Maheep Kapoor along with daughter Shanaya Kapoor.

The industry was all pumped for the party because as soon as they reached the farmhouse their social media handles started flooding with pictures. Some Of SRK’s close friends who attended the party were Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora, Sanjay Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Chunky Pandey.

Trending :

The get-together was fun as all the celebs were in a jovial mood and all set in their casuals for the party. Shah Rukh Khan turns 52 today and we wish him A Very Happy Birthday.

On the work front, he is busy shooting for the schedule of his dwarf film. Directed by Anand L Rai, the movie also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

Shah Rukh Khan was seen twice on screen this year in Rahul Dholakia’s Raees which also starred Mahira Khan and Imtiaz Ali’s Jab Harry Met Sejal which had Anushka Sharma opposite SRK. The movie didn’t do well at the box office but received mixed reviews from the audiences.

Take a look at all the pictures here: