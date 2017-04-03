All You Need To Know About Abhishek Bachchan’s Upcoming Films!

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has not been exactly lucky when it comes to signing the right film. His box office record is way lower than even films starring youngsters such as Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh. We last saw him in Housefull 3 and guess what, get set to see much more of him in the coming years since the actor has not signed one but nearly four films.

This year, the actor will begin work with his own production Lefty, which will be helmed by Prabhu Dheva. He has also signed Nishikant Kamath’s next untitled film and two other projects, out of which one is Priyadarshan’s next. The other remaining film will have a debutante director and will be produced by Ronny Screwvala.

Interestingly, all the films are expected to go on the floors sometime this year. Currently, the actor has been by wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s side, after she lost her father Krishnaraj Rao recently.

Lefty is reportedly a sci-fi thriller. Reports suggest, it will be like Ghajini and deals with an eccentric left-handed guy.

The screenplay of Lefty is being helmed by Kona Venkat, who has previously written Salman Khan’s Ready and has also scripted Boney Kapoor’s Mom.

Recently, talking about how the failure of films affect him, he mentioned, “Of course it does. It is like your own creative baby. You work hard on a film. When it does well, it’s a great confidence booster. It’s an affirmation that your belief in working hard is correct and you are going in the right direction.”

“If the film doesn’t do well…it tells you that you didn’t get it right and you have to try to get it right. So, it’s going to affect you both ways. Success and failure both affect you,” he added.

There have been speculations that the actor is keen to sign a film with his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan but is waiting for the right script.