Akshay Kumar & Saina Nehwal Get Threatened by the Naxalites

Akshay Kumar had recently transferred Rs 9 lakh each to the accounts of the dependents of the 12 jawans killed in Sukma ambush in March. The actor had also launched the Indian government portal ‘Bharatkeveer.com’, where citizens can directly donate to the families of martyr Army or paramilitary personnel.

After Akshay’s initiative, badminton star Saina too donated Rs 50,000 each to families of 12 jawans killed in the ambush. Due to their initiative, the two are know threatened by the local units of banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), also known as Naxalites.

The party criticized Akshay Kumar and Saina Nehwal for extending monetary assistance to families of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans killed in a Naxal ambush in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh in March. The Naxalites, expressing their angst against Kumar and Nehwal in a pamphlet found in south Bastar, Chattisgarh, have appealed to celebrities and well-known personalities to stand by the oppressed tribals and raise a voice against the violation of their human rights. The party wants celebrities to take a stand against the oppression and exploitation of poor masses, who are at the receiving end of the armed forces, instead of supporting military personnel losing lives in action against the revolutionary forces.

Expressing their anger, the Naxalite pamphlet suggested that the cine star, and international badminton player, should not have stood by the side of jawans deployed to safeguard the interest of corporate houses and political patrons. The Naxalites have argued that the CRPF jawans did not die for the country. The rebels claimed the jawans were punished by Peoples’ Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) for their relentless exploitation of the local population, mostly tribal.

A senior security officer said, “Naxalites have their own cultural wing like Chetna Manch, and often use the platform for a propagation of their party ideologies. The Naxalites have always appealed to intellectuals like actors and artists to support them against oppression using the forums of cultural bodies to gain mass support. In the backdrop of the party’s agenda, the celebrities taking a stand against the rebels is harming their image in public, so they had to come up with a statement.”

Cricketer Gautam Gambhir too has taken up a similar initiative to help children of martyrs in their education.