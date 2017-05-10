Nawazuddin Siddiqui faced criticism for a Pakistani commercial he shot recently about a washing machine. Sources reveal that it was not his intention to hurt sentiments and the commercial was in good jest.

Says a source, “The dialogue in the commercial starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has been misconstrued. It’s just an advertisement and was not meant to hurt anyone’s sentiments. People have been misunderstanding the intent behind it. Nawazuddin has the highest regard and respect for women. He also has a huge female fanbase who have constantly encouraged him. Even in his films, Nawaz has always been conscious about the way women have been portrayed. The ad was in good jest and was purely meant to be funny.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Pakistani commercial ad for a washing machine brand shows Nawaz with his friends where he talks about his wife. He uses the sentence, “Mujhe gussa aa gaya” and then goes on to say “dhulai kar di.” The actor used ‘dhulai’ as a synonym for the washing machine, but as per some section of audiences, the makers could have used better words. The tone sounded extremely tasteless and tactless to a particular section.

Watch this commercial ad:

Nawazuddin has been featured earlier in another Pakistani TV commercial for the same brand, which included Pak actress Aisha Khan.

A source close to Nawaz says, “He shot for the ad a while ago in Dubai. It is just an ad and there is no need to read between the lines. He has nothing to say about it [the controversy]”.

On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be next seen in Sridevi starrer MOM. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna in a key and will hit the screens on 7th July.

Post Mom, Nawaz will feature in Munna Michael in a negative role. The film stars Tiger Shroff and Nidhhi Agerwal in the lead roles. It is slated to release on 21st July.