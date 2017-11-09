Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Monsoon Shootout will release in December after a four-year wait, the producer said.

“For almost a year we were travelling across festivals with the film and then we wanted to wait and release the film when we felt the time was right.

“We had a successful release of Haraamkhor earlier this year and 2017 has proven to be a year when good content films were being accepted. So we feel now is the best time to release the film,” producer Guneet Monga said in a statement.

Monga and her production house Sikhya Entertainment is known for producing content-driven films like Masaan and Lunchbox, apart from Haraamkhor.

Trending :

Monsoon Shootout is a crime thriller film starring Nawazuddin, Vijay Verma and Tannishtha Chatterjee.

This film is about a policeman facing a life-altering decision when he must decide to shoot or not.

It is directed by Amit Kumar, who earlier made an award-winning short film called Bypass with Nawazuddin and Irrfan Khan.

Nawazuddin had shot for Monsoon Shootout immediately after Gangs Of Wasseypur. According to reports, the film will clash with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai which will release on 22nd December. We all know this sequel of Ek Tha Tiger will eat up all the business of Nawazuddin’s Monsoon Shootout but still, the makers are ready to release it on the same date.

“No other date is available before that. Besides, after December 22, there are no releases for two weeks and the makers want to cash in on that. Also, the audience for the Salman-starrer and Monsoon Shootout is completely different, so there won’t be any clash as such,” a source told DNA.