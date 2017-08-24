Nawazuddin's Babumoshai Bandookbaaz​ ​Gets Leaked​ ​Online

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s much-awaited film Babumoshai Bandookbaaz is all set to hit the theaters tomorrow!

But the sad news is that the full movie has been leaked online, even before the release. This is not the first time Nawazuddin’s film is leaked online his 2015 film Manjhi: The Mountain Man was also leaked online before the release.

It has become a common practice in the Bollywood industry that a day before the movie’s release, the film becomes available on many illegal websites. Many illegal websites are offering free online streaming of the film. However, the print quality is poor.

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz will clash with Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez’s much- anticipated film A Gentleman. This Nawazuddin’s movie will face tough competition.

However, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz has managed to create hype with the intimate scenes between Nawaz and lead actress Bidita Bag. Also, the movie was in news over its issues with the censor board. The film was first passed with 48 cuts but after Nihalani was sacked from the CBFC, the film was later passed with only 8 cuts by Prasoon Joshi.

The actor, who has his roots in the hinterlands of Uttar Pradesh, said: “‘Baabumoshai…’ is a very ‘ajeeb, tedi-medi’ (strange and crooked) film. I don’t know how many people will like it because we are used to soft, sweet films or patriotic movies, but this film breaks all barriers.”

“It’s very realistic, very desi and it has all the ‘besharmi’ (shamelessness) from which we try to save ourselves. There are hypocrites all around who say we don’t want to see these things, but when alone, they see it all… Only when they’re out in the society, they become ‘shareef’,” he added.

“This film breaks it all, and I would say, ‘Bahut hi besharam film hai yeh (This is a very shameless film’),” Nawaz concluded.

The film also stars Divya Dutta, Murli Sharma, Jatin Goswami, Shraddha Das, Anil George, Jeetu Shivhare and Bhagwan Tiwari in pivotal roles. Apart from A Gentleman, Adar Jain and Anaya Singh’s Qaidi Band also releases on 25th August.

Which of these movies you think will open better at the box office this Friday? Let us know in the comment section below!