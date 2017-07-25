Time and again, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has proved to cine-goers and critics that no matter how complex the role or how huge the co-star, his performance never plummets.

Lauded for his nuanced portrayal of characters, the actor enjoys a staggering variety in his work and garners accolades from some of the most legendary actors in Bollywood for the same.

In an industry where favoritism is widespread, Nawazuddin has created a category for himself purely on the strength of talent and hard work. The versatile actor has always been asked about his journey and to answer the question, Siddiqui will release an autobiography titled, The Incredible Life of the Drama King of India. The book will be penned as a conversation between him and journalist, Rituparna Chatterjee and bring light to the powerhouse performer’s uphill journey pockmarked with daunting obstacles.

Says Nawazuddin, “We started working on the book almost two years ago. It traces my life from the time I resided in a village, to becoming an actor. We began writing this a while ago and will launch it in two months.”

Trending :

Born to a farmer, the actor never thought his craft would receive recognition globally. Adds Nawazuddin Siddiqui, “No one knows about my childhood and what it takes for a farmer’s child, who lived in a joint family, to enter this field and make a name. Achieving this life could have only been a distant dream. The contribution of my parents and my village in helping me become what I am today has been immense and makes for a major chunk of the book. Also, my theater days have been beautifully chronicled. I think there’s a lot of masala in there for people to read.”

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Sabbir Khan’s Munna Michael alongside Tiger Shroff and debutante Nidhhi Agerwal and Ravi Udyawar’s Mom alongside Sridevi.