Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has shared a cryptic message about the discrimination he has faced in the Hindi film industry over appearance.

Taking to Twitter on Monday night, Nawazuddin, whose performance has been lauded by critics and audience alike, wrote: “Thank you for making me realise that I cannot be paired along with the fair and handsome because I am dark and not good looking.”

Thank U 4 making me realise dat I cannot b paired along wid d fair & handsome bcz I m dark & not good looking, but I never focus on that. — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) July 17, 2017

The Manjhi: The Mountain Man” actor added: “But I never focus on that.” However, the 43-year-old actor’s message is unclear as to who he was referring to.

On the acting front, Nawazuddin is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Munna Michael. The film directed by Sabbir Khan is set to release on July 21.

Trending :

Munna Michael also stars Tiger Shroff and debutante Niddhi Aggerwal. It is based on the story of Munna, a street boy from Teen Batti slum locality in Mumbai. He loves dancing and grows up idolising the King of Pop Michael Jackson.

Nawazuddin was last seen in the Sridevi starrer Mom and will also be featured in Babumoshai Bandookbaaz. The cast of the movie stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui along with Bengali actress Bidita Bag in the lead role. The movie also stars Divya Dutta, Murli Sharma, Jatin Goswami, Shraddha Das, Anil George, Jeetu Shivhare and Bhagwan Tiwari.

The film’s trailer is all about guns and intimacy from start to end. Nawaz, who’s always nailed the gangster look in his past films, does it once again in this one! Produced by Kiran Shyam Shroff and Ashmith Kunder, directed by Kushan Nandy and written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz is scheduled to release on 25th August, 2017.