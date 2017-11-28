Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Monsoon Shootout To Have One Of Its Kind Trailer!

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s next crime thriller Monsoon Shootout has already been creating quite a buzz amongst the audience after its poster and teaser launch a few days back where we see Nawaz in a gruesome grey shaded character on the run. The makers of the film have also released two songs of the film prior and both have been runaway successes.

Monsoon Shootout will be hitting the screens 15th December and this Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vijay Varma starrer is going beyond the traditional way of releasing the trailer for the film. For the first time ever a trailer will be launched where the audiences would get a choice to see the content of the trailer in two different aspects. This is a concept that has never been tried before in Bollywood and now with Monsoon Shootout, the makers are breaking away from the usual way to edit a trailer.

The film Tvt has won several awards across festivals is a narrative where the central character played by Vijay is torn between a choice as a cop he has to make in the split of a second. It’s the first time a film is using such a narrative to tell a story from three different points of view. Thus to bring out the idea of how one’s choices can alter their lives, the trailer for Monsoon Shootout will be interactive. The audiences will see the trailer to a point where they will be given an option to select between, To Shoot or Not To Shoot. Then what unfolds in the trailer is basis the choice the viewer makes!

Producer Guneet Monga said, “The film’s story and the narrative is something extremely different from what the audiences have seen so far. The central character that Vijay plays in the film is torn in a split second decision to shoot or not to shoot a criminal suspect. So keeping the theme and the innovative story that ‘Monsoon Shootout’ is, this is the first time ever that the audience will get to choose what they want to see in the trailer when it releases this week.”

“The idea is to have one trailer but the trailer stops at a junction and asks the audience to select which narrative they would like to see — ‘To Shoot or Not to Shoot’. Nothing of this sort has been seen so far and we are excited to know what people think of it. We are leaving the decision on the choice of the viewer,” Monga added.

The film is a crime thriller directed by Amit Kumar and co-produced by Monga, Anurag Kashyap, Arun Rangachari and Vivek Rangachari. Presented by Moving Pictures, Monsoon Shootout also features Vijay Varma, Neeraj Kabi and Tannishtha Chatterjee in the primary roles.