Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Ex-Girlfriend Sunita Rajwar Sues Him For Rs 2 Crore

Ever since, Nawazuddin Siddiqui launched his biography tilted An Ordinary Life, he has been facing a backlash from almost everywhere. His book has landed him in lot of troubles.

Recently after being slammed by his ex-girlfriend Niharika Singh, another ex has now taken a legal action against him.

Sunita Rajwar has filed a legal complaint against Nawaz and she has demanded compensation of Rupees 2 Crore for defaming her. In a recent interview, Sunita claimed that she hasn’t spoken to Nawaz for the past 16 years. She said, “I am taking legal action because the damage is already done and it’s irreversible.” If reports are to be believed, Sunita has also blamed Nawaz for using her name and portraying it in a bad light.

The legal notice states that she is someone ‘who drove Nawaz to think of committing suicide.’ She has also denied about the fact that is mentioned in the book which says Sunita dumped him because he was not successful. She said that it was a ‘figment of his imagination.’

Trending :

Sunita has asked for an apology from Nawazuddin and she has also served the legal notice to the co-author of the book, Rituparna Chatterjee and the agency involved in the publishing of the book. She further also said, “The withdrawal of the memoir turned out to be a gimmick as the book is still in circulation.”

A few days back, after getting trolled and facing a backlash from people, the Freaky Ali actor posted an apology on his Twitter account and said that he will withdraw his memoir. He had written, “I m apologising 2 every1 who’s sentiments r hurt bcz of d chaos around my memoir #AnOrdinaryLife I hereby regret & decide 2 withdraw my book.”

I m apologising 2 every1 who’s sentiments r hurt bcz of d chaos around my memoir #AnOrdinaryLife

I hereby regret & decide 2 withdraw my book — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) October 30, 2017

Well, we can just wait and watch what will happen next! What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section below.