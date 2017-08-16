Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Babumoshai Bandookbaz Gets Cleared With 8 Cuts

After Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Babumoshai Bandookbaaz was demanded 48 cuts by The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) which was earlier headed by Nihalani.

The movie has now been cleared by the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) with eight “minor and voluntary cuts”, says the film’s director Kushan Nandy.”FCAT clears Babumoshai Bandookbaaz with eight minor, voluntary cuts. Despite Pahlaj Nihalani’s last letter to stop it. See you on August 25,” Nandy tweeted on Wednesday.

Apart from demanding a long list of cuts, Nihalani and other censor board members allegedly berated Nandy’s producer, Kiran Shroff, for her dress sense. On August 2, Nandy and other members of the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association held a press conference and took a stand against Nihalani’s methods. On August 11, Nihalani was sacked as the censor board chief and replaced by advertising professional and lyricist Prasoon Joshi.

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz has intimate scenes because of which the movie has been given ‘A’ certification. The director also gave a big thank you to the ones who supported him throughout the entire battle. Nawazuddin also tweeted saying: “Thanks FCAT for clearing ‘Babumoshai Bandookbaaz‘ with minor voluntary cuts. The film will now release with its original flavour on August 25.”

Bidita Bag will be playing the lead along with Nawazuddin. Produced by Kiran Shyam Shroff and Ashmith Kunder, directed by Kushan Nandy and written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz is scheduled to release on 25th August 2017.

The film also stars Divya Dutta, Murli Sharma, Jatin Goswami, Shraddha Das, Anil George, Jeetu Shivhare and Bhagwan Tiwari in pivotal roles. The film will clash with A Gentleman, which stars Siddharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles.