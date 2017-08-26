Kushan Nandy’s Babumoshai Bandookbaaz headlined by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, released nationwide yesterday and is already well on its way to making a considerable profit at the box office.

The crime drama that brought Nawazuddin rave reviews, with the critics raving about yet another powerhouse performance from the actor opened to an encouraging response on its release day. If that wasn’t all, early reports also suggest that Babumoshai Bandookbaaz will continue to go strong over the holiday weekend.

Things are looking bright for the Indian mobster film, as it was made within a humble 5 crore budget inclusive of P&A, technically making it a hit on paper already. With this Nawazuddin continues to pave the way for the strong content, as despite being one of the most established artists, chooses to associate with humble budget films that look to push the envelope and offer something new to audiences.

Reveals a trade guru, ” By the end of the long weekend, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz would have already recovered it’s money with a considerable profit. The film was made in 3 crores with 2 crores allotted to promotion and advertising. The release day reports have been extremely promising and the collections will continue to be steady with the long holiday weekend ahead. There is no doubting that Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the finest actors we have in the country today. However, the collections and the response the film has received further reiterates how he manages to pull a crowd even as a lead protagonist. He is one of the few stars who boasts of a repertoire of both big ticket commercial films and content driven movies”.

The film also stars Bidita Bag in a lead role and it clashed with Sidharth and Jacqueline’s A Gentleman.