Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a man of many talents. He is, no doubt, one of the best things Bollywood will ever have. He is currently at a position many actors are dreaming of. His magnificent performance in movies like Raees, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kahaani, Badlapur, Manjhi – The Mountain Man, Te3n, The Lunchbox and Raman Raghav 2.0 proves why he is unparalleled and pre-eminent.

They don’t make many thrillers – read Good gripping thrillers – in Bollywood, but the best thrillers without fail have Nawazuddin Siddiqui in it. Whether it is Te3n or Kahaani Nawaz has kept this genre alive and how. Thanks to an actor like Nawaz, the myth “you need a good looking face to become a successful actor” has gone for a toss. Only talent and talent is needed here in Bollywood these days; looks don’t matter always!

He has struggled really hard to reach here and made his luck shine in this industry. He is truly an inspiration for everyone.

Starting off with side actors to bagging small roles in films, he soon bagged films with Khans and even played lead roles in films like Manjhi, Haraamkhor. Almost all his movies are loved by audience as well as critics. Well, is this because of his great film choices or it’s just him and his hard work which by the way, he isn’t doing from now but from the past 20 years.

Today, as he turns 43, we would like to recall his unnoticed scenes in films before he became this huge superstar:

Sarfarosh (1999):

This movie is Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s first film as an actor. This movie stars Aamir Khan in lead. He played a petty criminal, who is arrested and interrogated after a raid at Victoria House.

Shool (1999):

This movie is Nawaz’s second film which released in the same year. This movie starred Manoj Bajpayee, Raveena Tandon in lead roles and Nawaz played a waiter in the film.

Munna Bhai MBBS (2005):

We can see this movie countless times I think. But have you noticed Nawaz in this scene?The guy who robs Sunil Dutt’s wallet?

Black Friday (2007):

This Anurag Kashyap movie is a film about the investigations following the 1993 serial Bombay bomb blasts. This movie was loved by many. Well, I guess you might have missed Nawaz’s seen in this film. Have a look at it:

If you have noticed him before in this movie than I must say you’re a true Nawazuddin Siddiqui fan!!

New York (2009):

This movie had only a two minutes scene of Nawazuddin Siddiqui. But these two minutes were enough for him to prove his excellence in acting. The scene made many people emotional.

These aren’t the only movies which Nawaz did before becoming popular. He has also worked in movies like “Manorama Six Feet Under”, “Dev. D” to name a few.

Today on this special day we would like to thank Nawazuddin Siddiqui for gifting us few best movies and taking Indian Cinema’s standard to a new level. We hope that you always keep entertaining and amazing us with your movies. Happy Birthday!