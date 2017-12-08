Nawazuddin Siddiqui Will Not Promote Monsoon Shootout? Click To Know More

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who was celebrated for his versatile and riveting performances in 2017, continues to have a choc-o-bloc schedule and a line up of exciting projects ahead. The star is currently shooting for Ritesh Batra’s Photographer and Netflix Series Sacred Games. It is now known that a film that the actor shot earlier, Monsoon Shootout, will be up for the release soon.

However, despite always being a thorough professional, Nawazuddin’s packed schedule does not permit him to promote it at this juncture.

Reveals a source, “Nawazuddin had shot for Guneet Monga’s Monsoon Shootout quite a while ago and there were also rumors of the film being shelved. Now that the makers have decided to release it, Nawaz was keen on promoting the film, however, his packed schedule does not permit it as his dates were not blocked in advance. Nawazuddin is currently shooting for his web series Secret Games and his movie with Ritesh Batra.”

“He is working around the clock as he is balancing two commitments, several shoots of which are also outdoor. He has always promoted all his films and has promoted 6 films including Raees, MOM, Munna Michael, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz and Haramkhor within a year, all of which was possible as his dates were planned in advance. Nawazuddin has always been a thorough professional and cannot jeopardize his other ongoing work commitments because of a call was taken by the producers at the very last minute. His dates are already with the two projects and stepping down from them at the last minute would be unfair, inconvenient and unprofessional to the makers and other talent involved,” the source added. In Ritesh’s film, Nawazuddin will be seen opposite the Dangal fame, Sanya Malhotra.