Nawazuddin Siddiqui To Romance Kriti Sanon in Vishal Bhardwaj’s next?

Kriti Sanon, who was last seen along with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao in the runaway hit Bareilly Ki Barfi, is now all set to star opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui if the buzz is to be believed. Rumour has it that both, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Kriti Sanon have been signed up by the ace film maker Vishal Bhardwaj, who was looking at signing up an onscreen star couple who have never before paired before with each other.

While Vishal Bhardwaj has been majorly known for making extremely passionate films like Maqbool, Haider, Omkara, and others, this time round, it is going to be the first time when the audiences will see him attempting a film which will be having comedy as its mainstay. It seems that one of the main reasons for Vishal Bhardwaj to sign up Kriti Sanon was because he was mighty impressed with her performance in Bareilly Ki Barfi.

Speaking about Kriti Sanon, even though she has done many films before, the said film with Vishal Bhardwaj will see her doing an out and out comedy for the first time in her career. Besides this, Kriti Sanon will also be reportedly seen in Farzi, that’s being made by the film maker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K.

As far as Nawazuddin Siddiqui is concerned, it will be a first for him as well to do a total comedy film. Presently, he is busy with the shooting for Sacred Games’ web series starring Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. For the uninitiated, Sacred Games happens to be India’s first ever indigenous web series under the ‘Netflix’ brand. The aforementioned show will be reportedly streamed by mid- November or the end of this year.

Even though there has been no official announcement about Vishal Bhardwaj signing up Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Kriti Sanon for his next film, do watch this space for developments and updates.