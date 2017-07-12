Nawazuddin Siddiqui To Play The Lead In Phobia 2

Radhika Apte’s psychological thriller Phobia which released last year not only received critical acclaim but was also a surprise hit at the box office. The film revolved around Mehak (Radhika) who played a victim of agoraphobia (fear of open or public places). The actress had received immense appreciation for her mind-blowing performance. The film had Radhika in a challenging and exhausting part that centres entirely on her character.

It’s time now for a sequel to the film. According to recent reports, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will play the lead in part 2. His character suffers from aviophobia (fear of flying). The movie will be directed by Pavan Kriplani and produced by Viki Rajani.

Producer Viki Rajani stated that they had planned a sequel even before the release of the original film, he told Mumbai Mirror, “After Nawaz had wrapped up Munna Michael, we met at his residence and jammed on this script. He immediately gave his nod. Phobia will always have a high-calibre actor as performance is paramount. Nawaz suits this character perfectly.”

Viki also revealed a few details of the movie having Nawaz on board a flight and the entire movie being shot on an airplane, “We will begin work on a set once we lock the dates,” says Viki, pointing out that the shoot will begin either in October or in February after Nawaz finishes Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan’s sci-fi space adventure Chanda Mama Door Ke in which he plays an astronaut. “He will start prepping for our film closer to the shoot,” he added.

Nawaz is now gearing up for his upcoming movie Munna Michael. Nawaz is playing the role of a gangster who wants to dance exactly like Munna (Tiger Shroff) and he decides to learn even though his dancing skills aren’t great. The movie is directed by Sabbir Khan and produced by Viki Rajani. It is slated to release on July 21.