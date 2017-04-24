Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is without a doubt one of the finest actors in Bollywood today. He has serenaded us with his superlative performances in several films like Raees, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Haraamkhor and so on.

This time, the actor has impressed us with a brilliant video he is a part of, which he shared on the social media. Captioning the video as 16.66, it is an interesting reply to all those who are fighting over religion against one another. Nawaz very effectively shares a message that he is 100% an artist and not Muslim or Christian or Hindu etc.

Nawaz is not seen talking in the video but he is merely seen holding placards which read various religions.

In this short film directed by his brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui, the Raman Raghav 2.0 actor announced through these placards that he got his DNA tested and the results are as follows.

Check out the video here:

This video has come at a right time when most celebrities today are being targeted on the terms of religion. There are fatwas being issued against artists and films being banned because of religious conflicts.

Recently, singer Sonu Nigam landed himself in trouble over his comments on the morning prayers at mosque which are held over loudspeakers. The singer took everyone by surprise with his hateful tweets against the community. Apparently, the actor was miffed with the loudspeaker used during the morning hours for Azaan by mosques. He complained of losing sleep over the same.

Several celebrities even came in support of the singer saying that religious practices should not be disturbing others. Looks like, rather than taking sides, Nawaz found it best to express his views in this video. Purely suggesting that an artist is above all tags, the actor has made a strong statement.

Let’s see what reactions this move of Nawazuddin Siddiqui gets!