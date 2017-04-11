Nawazuddin Siddiqui Files Defamation Case Against Entertainment Magazine For Tarnishing His Reputation

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s lawyer has reportedly filed a defamation case against a leading entertainment magazine for publishing a fabricated story claiming that the actor’s marriage is on the rocks. The case was filed on 7th April in Mumbai’s Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate Court.

The actor’s lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee told a leading daily, “It is indeed shocking that a leading magazine published an absolutely false, misleading and defamatory article concerning my client and her husband Mr Nawazuddin Siddiqui, wherein they falsely stated that my client and her husband are separated. They did not even bother to authenticate facts with my client or her husband before recklessly publishing the said false article. This article has compromised the respect and reputation of my client, her husband and her school going children. She was left with no option but to take legal recourse.”

The magazine was reportedly asked to correct the said article before the case was filed but they turned a deaf ear to it. They have also allegedly published an article linking the actor to another woman.

Recently, Nawazuddin Siddiqui rubbished reports suggesting a ‘trouble in paradise’ in his personal life and claimed that he was happily married to his wife Anjali Siddiqui. During the promotion of a film, the actor told a leading daily that such rumours are a part of stardom and they are ‘ridiculous’. He further said that he and his wife are ‘happily married’ and are parents to their wonderful kids. He mentioned that his wife has seen him through his highs and lows. The actor also alleged that people write whatever suits their ‘sensational tastes’ and he is ‘learning to laugh these things off’.

On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is gearing up for two of his upcoming releases— Kushan Nandy’s Babumoshai Bandookbaaz where he will be essaying a lawyer and Pushpendra Misra’s Ghoomketu where he will be seen in a comic avatar.