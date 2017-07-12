Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who has shot for lovemaking scenes for the first time in his upcoming film Babumoshai Bandookbaaz“, says he was very conscious and nervous during the filming.

The National Award-winning actor was present on Tuesday at the trailer launch of the film with the cast and director of the movie.

Asked about his experience of doing intimate scenes on screen, Nawazuddin said, “Yes, I have done intimate scenes for the first time, so I was quite nervous to do such scenes. You feel good and nervous at the same time… It’s not that fun when you are doing a scene… You focus on the scene and not on other things.”

Known for his realistic acting for which he has been lauded film after film, Nawazuddin also said he prefers playing characters with grey shades.

“I do not like a character that is either an extreme villain or a hero. But I think that as time goes by, things are changing. These days, even heroes are playing characters with grey shades because I believe grey characters are more real. There are bad and good characteristics in all of us,” said the actor, who is very conscious abut his choice of role.

Directed by Kushan Nandy, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz is slated to release on August 25. The film is a rustic drama. It also features Bidita Bag, Jatin Goswami and Divya Dutta.

On another hand, Nawazuddin will soon be seen sharing the silver screen with Tiger Shroff in India’s first dance drama Munna Micheal. This is the third time in a row the actor is all set to set the silver screen on fire alone. His recent release Mom which also features Sridevi and Akshaye Khanna has earned 16.92 crores at the box office. The critics and audience have praised the actors acting in the film.