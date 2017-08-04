Recently Nawazuddin hinted at bubbling of racism in Bollywood when he thanked a casting director for making him realize that he’s not good looking. He is a man who talks to-the-point without puzzling things.

In an interview recently he sarcastically mentioned how he represents majority with his dark compulsion. In a conversation with IANS here, Nawazuddin went down the memory lane sharing a story and said, “In those days, I used to work on a daily basis for television shows as a junior artiste. Because of my brown complexion, people used to say, ‘We can’t take you… we have to put extra light to make you visible, you are dark and we don’t have time.’ Even after 12 years, nothing much has changed. People call me ‘unusual’. They say that a dark skinned man is too unusual to become a hero of a mainstream film.”

He explains how he labeled as unusual even today, “In our country, a majority of the population have dark skin complexion. Even I have a dark complexion, which means I represent the majority. I want to ask, how am I the ‘unusual’ when I represent the maximum?”

Recently, casting director, Sanjay Chauhan in an interview said how he can’t cast fair and handsome and good people opposite Nawaz as it will look weird. Nawaz took his Twitter to reply the same, “Thank you for making me realize that I cannot be paired with the fair and handsome because I am dark and not good looking, but I never focus on that.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is getting ready for his next release, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz. It’s scheduled to release on 25th August and will clash with Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez’s A Gentleman. He was last seen in Tiger Shroff’s Munna Michael which bombed at the box office.