Here’s the new song from Phillauri starring Anushka Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles. Naughty Billo’s a party number and the surprise is that Anushka Sharma raps in this one.

If Anushka’s friendly ghost avatar wasn’t enough, the actress once again shows how versatile she is with this latest singing feat.

The track has been sung by Diljit, Nakash Aziz and Shilpi Paul.

Directed by debutant Anshai Lal, written by Anvita Dutt and produced by Fox Star Studios and Clean Slate Films (Anushka’s production banner with brother Karnesh Sharma), Phillauri is set to release worldwide on March 24.