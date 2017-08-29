Bollywood explores all sort of themes and genres. Sports movies are one of them that always leave a mark on our mind. The story of an upcoming star or a forgotten hero fighting against all odds and lift the trophy is a perfect story for Bollywood.

Dhyan Chand, often referred to as ‘The Wizard’ for his incredible hockey skills, was born on the 29th of August in 1905. To commemorate his birth anniversary, in 2012, the Government of India designated 29th August as India’s ‘National Sports Day’.

On our national sports day let’s have a look at 7 Bollywood upcoming sports movies that you just should not miss:

1. Tu Hai Mera Sunday

Tu Hai Mera Sunday directed by Milind Dhaimade is a movie based on an amateur football team who play on the beach and who are in search for a place to play soccer in Mumbai. Barun Sobti is in lead role as an amateur football player in this movie. A group of friends who would like to spend their Sunday playing football but face problems due to lack of space.

2. Gold

Gold is an upcoming 2018 Indian sports film, directed by Reema Kagti. It is a biopic based on the life of hockey player Balbir Singh, who was on the team that won the first Olympic medal for India as a free nation in 1948. Akshay Kumar will be seen essaying the role of this legendary player.

3. Untitled Biopic On Saina Nehwal

Saina Nehwal, who is the first Indian badminton player to win an Olympic medal (bronze in London 2012), will soon join the likes of Mary Kom and M.S. Dhoni who have their biopics made in Bollywood. The film will be directed by Amol Gupte and will have Shraddha Kapoor playing the lead role and has commenced her badminton training for the same.

4. Drive

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s Drive starring Sushant Singh and Jacqueline Fernandes has gone on the floor and for this Jacqueline has been learning the minutest details of street racing as her preparation and has been excited to explore another form of racing. A film based on an unusual sport- street racing will be interesting for the audience.

5. Abhinav Bindra Biopic

Another biopic which is in the pipeline is based on India’s ace shooter and Olympics gold medalist Abhinav Bindra. Harshvardhan Kapoor is rumoured to be playing the lead role in this biopic and his father, actor Anil Kapoor, will portray his dad on-screen. Director Kannan Iyer will helm this film.

6. Biopic On Murlikant Petkar

Murlikant Petkar was an army man who later went on to become a sportsman and won a Gold medal and then he became a Paralympic Gold medallist in freestyle swimming and also participated in javelin, precision javelin throw and events. Sushant Singh Rajput is all set to star in this biopic. The movie is tentatively titled Murli: The Unsung Hero.

7. Mukkabaaz

Anurag Kashyap’s Mukkabaaz co-produced by Aanand L Rai starring Jimmy Shergill is based on the backdrop of boxing, and is a film about sports politics will narrate the story of a boxer from Uttar Pradesh who falls in love with a Brahmin girl.

Trending :