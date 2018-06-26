Natasha Suri Becomes Ambassador Of Dental Services Brand

Actress Natasha Suri has been signed up as the ambassador of the dental services brand Cosmic Smile.

“It feels great to endorse a brand that’s one of a kind and will be introduced all over India and the US,” Natasha said in a statement.

“I was chosen because they feel that my smile, pearly white, and my personality fit the bill,” she added.

The former beauty queen had also won the title of ‘Miss Beautiful Smile’ during the Miss India pageant in 2006.

On the film front, Natasha has signed a suspense-thriller Bollywood movie titled “Aadat”. The movie will also star Vivan Bhatena and Puja Gupta.