Naseeruddin Shah's character in 'Aiyaary' is Neeraj Pandey's ode to common man

Neeraj Pandey’s Aiyaary brings back Naseeruddin Shah in his iconic common man avatar from ‘A Wednesday‘.

After winning our hearts with his brilliant portrayal of a common man in Neeraj Pandey’s ‘A Wednesday’, the filmmaker is all set to revive the infamous character in his upcoming espionage thriller Aiyaary.

Naseeruddin Shah’s character in Aiyaary will be Neeraj Pandey’s ode to the common man. A glimpse of which was seen in the trailer where Naseeruddin says, “Garib Admi ko na ungli nahi karneka”.

Aiyaary will mark the second collaboration of the veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah and prolific filmmaker Neeraj Pandey.

Neeraj Pandey is known to present films backed by power packed performances by an ensemble cast. Starring Manoj Bajpayee and Sidharth Malhotra as the mentor and protege, Aiyaary also stars Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah, Rakul Preet Singh, Kumud Mishra, Pooja Chopra, Adil Hussain and Vikram Gokhale in pivotal roles.

Aiyaary revolves around two strong-minded army officers having completely different views, yet right in their own ways, the film portrays Sidharth Malhotra as an army officer sharing a mentor-protege bond with Manoj Bajpayee.

Trending

Neeraj Pandey’s espionage thriller will yet again present a mind-bending story by the pioneer of the genre. Aiyaary will showcase the ace filmmaker’s hold over the genre after films like Special 26, Baby, Rustom, M.S.Dhoni, A Wednesday.

The trailer of Aiyaary has got everyone hooked and is adding to the excitement to the film. With all the love coming from the defense forces, Aiyaary is sure to be a treat this Republic day.

Plan C and Jayantilal Gada (Pen) presents Aiyaary A Neeraj Pandey Film. Produced by Shital Bhatia, Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, Motion Picture Capital is slated to release this Republic day.