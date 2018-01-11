Naseeruddin Shah & Mithun Chakraborty To Star In The Tashkent Files

Vivek Agnihotri has roped in the talented Naseeruddin Shah and Mithun Chakraborty for his eagerly anticipated film The Tashkent Files. The film was announced today on the occasion of the death anniversary of Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shashtri.

The Tashkent Files is the country’s first crowd-sourced gripping thriller. It revolves around the mysterious death of the second Prime Minister of India Lal Bahadur Shastri. Director Vivek Agnihotri had earlier taken to social media asking the audience to share their views on Lal Bahadur Shastri using the hashtag #WhoKilledShashtriji.

Commenting on the same, director Vivek Agnihotri said, “As a citizen, it is our democratic right to know if our 2nd Prime Minister Shri Lal Bahadur Shastriji died a natural death, or, as alleged, was it an assassination? I am trying to delve further into this mystery through TheTashkent Files.”

Speaking about the casting for the film, Vivek Agnihotri said, “Both Naseeruddin and Mithun are powerhouses and were obvious choices for the film. This film also brings them together onscreen after a long time. The two are extremely excited about the project and I am sure the audience will be waiting to see them in this new avatar.”