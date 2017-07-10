They created magic with A Wednesday. Now, filmmaker Neeraj Pandey and actor Naseeruddin Shah have once again joined forces for Aiyaary.

Pandey, who is directing the film, took to Twitter to welcome the A Wednesday actor on the sets of the film, with a black and white snapshot.

“Happy to have him back on our sets. ‘Aiyaary’. Mumbai. July,” Pandey tweeted.

Aiyaary features Sidharth Malhotra as an army officer sharing a mentor-protégéis bond with Manoj Bajpayee. It is based on a real-life incident that revolves around two strong-minded army officers having completely different views, and are yet right in their own ways.

This is the first time when Sidharth Malhotra is teaming up with Manoj Bajpayee and Neeraj Pandey. The film will be shot in Delhi, London, and Kashmir.

“These incredible characters exist and the incident actually happened. Neeraj was looking to explore a different kind of a story after MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. He has put together a great ensemble cast, along with Sidharth and Manoj,” said an insider.

The character essayed by Naseeruddin is under strict wraps as of now. Presented by Reliance Entertainment and Plan C Studios, the film is a Friday Filmworks Productions and is produced by Shital Bhatia. It is scheduled to release on January 26, 2018.

Apart from this film, Sidharth Malhotra will be sharing the screen space with Jacqueline Fernandez in A Gentleman which releases in August this year. The actor will romance Sonakshi Sinha in Ittefaq remake which is slated for a November release. The trailer of A Gentleman will be unveiled today. Stay tuned to watch the trailer of the film.

Are you excited for Sidharth and Manoj's Aiyaary