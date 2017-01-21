Naseeruddin, Arshad come together for new film

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah and Arshad Warsi, whose chemistry added to the charm of “Ishqiya” and “Dedh Ishqiya“, are coming together on the screen once again for a film, tentatively titled “Koi Jaane Na“.

Abhishek Jawkar, who last produced and directed “Missing on a Weekend”, told IANS: “Arshad plays the lead while Naseeruddin Shah will be seen in a pivotal part in the movie. We have approached Sunny Leone for female lead. She has earlier worked with Naseeruddin saab in the film ‘Jackpot‘, but this will be the first time Arshad and Sunny will work together.”

The film, to be made under Jawkar’s banner The Red Bulb Studios, is directed by actor Amin Hajee. The team is considering shooting the film by the end of this year in Panchgani or Dehradun as the story demands the film be shot on a hill station.