Zaira Wasim, a Kashmiri actor who was seen in Aamir Khan’s blockbuster movie Dangal, was miraculously rescued by locals here after her car fell into the Dal Lake on Thursday.

The car in which Zaira Wasim was travelling went out of the driver’s control on the Boulevard Road here and fell into the Dal Lake.

“Locals immediately rescued her and her companion. She escaped unhurt, but her companion sustained injuries in the accident,” a local said.

Zaira Wasim played the role of Geeta Phogat in Dangal, which was a biopic on wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat. Zaira Wasim’s excellent performance in film fetched her National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress. “It is very encouraging to receive an award of this stature in my debut film, the appreciation has only got me more excited to work harder,” she said after winning the award.

In an interview Zaira Wasim also said that she ‘hates’ to watch herself on the screen. “I hate to watch myself on the screen. It’s annoying and embarrassing. I never watch my interviews. I am even scared to watch my film,” IANS quoted her as saying.

In January, Zaira Wasim was trolled for meeting Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti. Zaira posted and then deleted a Facebook apology after she was criticized for the meeting. Aamir Khan and other Bollywood celebrities had tweeted in favour of the young actress.

On the work front, Zaira Wasim is collaborating with Aamir Khan once again for Secret Superstar, which is slated to release on Diwali this year. Secret Superstar is based on a true story, which will have Aamir playing an extended cameo.