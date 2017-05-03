Nargis Fakhri Denies Rumors Of Getting Married To Uday Chopra

On Monday, Uday Chopra and his rumored girlfriend, actress Nargis Fakhri were spotted together at the airport. In the pictures, Nargis covered her face while Uday was all smiles for the shutterbugs.

This sparked rumours that something might be cooking between the two. Soon there was even a report that the two are planning to get married. (Read: Uday Chopra & Nargis Fakhri Planning To Get Married Soon?)

However, Nargis took to Twitter and rubbished the rumours. She tweeted, “Wow u guys really love making stuff up. now who started this rumor. I think u r dying for me to marry someone.”

Wow u guys really love making stuff up. 😂👏🏼 now who started this rumor 😂🤔. I think u r dying for me to marry someone😂😩🤦🏻‍♀️👏🏼😂 https://t.co/9eQ7Ks7ZIu — Nargis (@NargisFakhri) May 3, 2017

Last year, during the promotions of Azhar and Housefull 3, Nargis suffered a breakdown and there was a buzz that Nargis has left India because of Uday.

Soon there were reports that that Uday broke up with Nargis over WhatsApp messenger. After which Uday decided to issue a statement to the media. He said, “I normally don’t respond to gossip, but the press has been reporting a lot of fiction disguised as fact. I would just like to clarify that Nargis and I have been and still are very close friends. The press has done a wonderful job of creating stories out of thin air and I applaud their creativity. However, these are all untrue.”

Also, Nargis in an interview to Indian Express, during Azhar promotions, on being asked if she was seeing the YRF co-owner, she said, “Am I really dating? Interesting you ask me. Uday Chopra is a person who will be a part of my life for the rest of my life. He is the most amazing human being who I have ever met in my entire life not just in India but around the world. If anyone is his friend that person is lucky to have him in his life.”