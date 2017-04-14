Theater Actress Feryna will ​soon be seen playing young Nargis Dutt in the film Manto starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Directed by Nandita Das. Shabana Azmi will be seen playing her mother Jadan Bhai.

​Feryna Wazheir who was last seen in blockbuster film Airlift has had her British short film “A Secret Heart” directed by Cary Sawhney selected for New York Indian film festival.

This film will be premiering in New York Indian Film festival on 2nd May under the category of Love, Romance of all Shades. ‘A Secret Heart’ is a mystery romance set in East London. Feryna will be seen essaying the role of an enigmatic young British Jewish woman.

A young African-British guy meets the girl of his dreams, but as past and present collide her strange secret is uncovered. A Secret Heart is inspired by the great British classic ‘A Matter of Life & Death’ (aka US title ‘A Stairway to Heaven’), by Powell and Pressburger. A Secret Heart covers one human lifetime and a love that is timeless. The gentle love story also jumps the traditional boundaries of race and class, so common in cinema, playing and bending stereotypes. But the focus is the magic of the mysteriously unexpected.

Feryna’s last film ‘Khanna’ with the same director won two awards at Palm spring festival and at New York for best film.

Feryna who is of kashmiri origin, trained at RADA, and studied theatre under the tutelage of Alque padamsee and Satyadev Dubey before entering films. She is also proficient in dance, kalaripayattu, urdu and singing.