Namaste England: Crazy Jodi Of Arjun Kapoor & Parineeti Chopra Reveal Trailer’s Release Date In The Most Quirkiest Way!

The trailer of Vipul Amrutlal Shah directorial Namaste England is all set to release on 6th September 2018.

Earlier the actors Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra confused the audience as they fought to share the release date of the trailer. While Arjun Kapoor insisted the trailer will be out on 7th September, Parineeti Chopra announced 10th September as the date.

However, after their fun banter, the makers finally disclosed 6th September to be the release date of the trailer.

Taking forward the franchise of Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Namstey London, Namaste London traces the love story of Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in Namaste England which spans across Punjab and London.

Teasing the audience with a short video, Arjun Kapoor shared a video fighting over the release date saying, “We don’t believe in just informing the fans about the trailer date… We are asking YOU to guess it!

#NamasteEnglandTrailer@namasteengland @parineetichopra @reliance.entertainment @penmovies #VipulAmrutlalShah #JayantilalGada @sonymusicindia #BlockbusterMovieEntertainersust”.

Parineti Chopra also shared a video saying, ” As usual, I will be right and he will be wrong 🤪😎 Its ok @arjunkapooryou can start preparing to lose this bet from me. When do YOU guys think the #NamasteEnglandTrailer is coming? @namasteengland @reliance.entertainment @penmovies#VipulAmrutlalShah”.

Announcing the trailer date, Arjun shared another video wherein both Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra were left red faced as the trailer releases on 6th September which neither of the two predicted. Sharing the video, the actor said, “Did you figure the #NamasteEnglandTrailer launch date? It will be out soon…Watch the video to find out!

@NamasteEngFilm @ParineetiChopra @RelianceEnt @PenMovies #VipulAmrutlalShah @jayantilalgada @sonymusicindia #BlockbusterMovieEntertainers”.

The makers of Namaste England have also attained a roadblock from Zee Network as all channels of Zee network would thereby showcase the trailer on 6th September at 7 pm.

Ahead of the film’s release, Namaste England has been creating immense buzz owing to the crackling chemistry of the leading duo. Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra have been piquing the interest of the audience with their fun banters and adorable chemistry. Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra will be seen collaborating for the second time after the actors’ debut film Ishaqzaade.

Namastey London directed by Vipul Shah was not only loved and appreciated by the audience and the critics but also raked high at the box office. After the superhit success of the Akshay-Katrina starrer, Vipul Shah is all set to present the sequel Namaste England with Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.

Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s ‘Namaste England’ is a young and refreshing story that traces the journey of two individuals Jasmeet and Param. It tracks their love story across the landscapes of India and Europe. Starting from Punjab and moving to Ludhiana, Amritsar, Dhaka and all the way to Paris followed by Brussels and finally to London. It’s a fun quintessential Bollywood film starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.

Produced and directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film is presented by Pen Movies and Reliance Entertainment in association with Blockbuster Movie Entertainers. Namaste England is scheduled to hit the theatres on the 19th October, 2018.