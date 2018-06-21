Namaste England: Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra & Team Celebrate The Film Wrap In Style!

The cast and crew of Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Namaste England starring Arjun Kapoor & Parineeti Chopra celebrated the wrap of the film with a grand bash in the suburbs of Mumbai.

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra along with director Vipul Amrutlal Shah enjoyed the wrap-up party of their upcoming film Namaste England along with producer Jayantlial Gada and his family. The party was also attended by Boney Kapoor and Satish Kaushik.

The team recently wrapped up the last schedule in London, after the completion of Punjab schedule in India.

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra will be seen collaborating for the second time after the actors’ debut film ‘Ishaqzaade‘.

‘Namastey London’ directed by Vipul Shah was not only loved and appreciated by the audience and the critics but also raked high at the box office. After the superhit success of the Akshay-Katrina starrer, Vipul Shah is all set to present the sequel ‘Namaste England‘ with Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.

Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s ‘Namaste England’ is a young and refreshing story that traces the journey of two individuals Jasmeet and Param. It tracks their love story across the landscapes of India and Europe. Starting from Punjab and moving to Ludhiana, Amritsar, Dhaka and all the way to Paris followed by Brussels and finally to London. It’s a fun quintessential Bollywood film starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.

Produced and directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film is presented by Pen Movies and Reliance Entertainment in association with Blockbuster Movie Entertainers. ‘Namaste England‘ is scheduled to hit the theatres on the 19th October, 2018.