Here is the first look poster of Naam Shabana, which is a prequel to Akshay Kumar starrer Baby which had a character of Shabana who goes on a covert operation with the lead. The film stars Taapsee Pannu in a lead role along with a strong supporting cast of Manoj Bajpayee and Anupam Kher.

Akshay Kumar will also be seen having a cameo in the film. The action drama revolves around Taapsee’s character who will be seen as a special agent. On the new poster, we see her performing some killer action sequences.

Check out the poster here:

Directed by Shivam Nair, the film has been produced by Neeraj Pandey who directed Baby. Naam Shabana has been directed by Shivam Nair and is slated to hit the theaters on 31st March,2017.