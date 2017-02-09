Neeraj Pandey is known to write stories inspired from real life events. Earlier the director who has delivered films like A Wednesday, Special 26, Rustom and the most recent M.S Dhoni – which were all enthused by true events – is now coming with his next project titled Naam Shabana as a producer.

The director is widely recognized for taking up intelligent cases from various police files. In fact, sources close to the unit are whispering about how the director’s next project Naam Shabana is actually inspired by a real life lady Shabana.

Taking cue from several female raw agents who are hired for specific assignments/missions even used as honey traps, it’s said that the film is based on one such women who was a helping hand for the system.

Those who are aware of the storyline are of the opinion that various ex-raw agents will be able to identify with Shabana’s character.

Taapsee Pannu will be seen essaying the character of Shabana. The film marks to be India’s first spin off based character on Taapsee’s character from Baby.

Gulshan Kumar and Cape of Good Films presents, A Plan C Studios production Neeraj Pandey’s Naam Shabana is all set to release on 31st March 2017.