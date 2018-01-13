From his films to his relationships in Bollywood, Karan Johar opened up about a lot of things through his memoir An Unsuitable Boy. The filmmaker says talking about all the things “opened up” his soul “even more”.

The memoir, which Karan co-wrote with Poonam Saxena, created waves with its chapters describing his fallout with actress Kajol and for candid talks about his sexual orientation.

My memoir opened up my soul: Karan Johar
Karan will also share his life story through his show “Calling Karan” on Ishq 104.8 FM, read a statement.

“Sometimes, opening about the minor or major details takes you back in time. Every time she (Poonam) made me describe my old bedroom, house, people and the relationships, I went back and analysed and spoke about so much that I probably I had kind of blushed over,” Karan said.

“Things that I didn’t want to address and look back at but I knew I wanted to because that’s the whole idea of writing a memoir. I think I spoke about all those things and it kind of opened my soul up even more. Sometimes, talking helps, just conversing helps and that’s what I realised when I spoke to Poonam,” he added.

