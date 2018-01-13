From his films to his relationships in Bollywood, Karan Johar opened up about a lot of things through his memoir An Unsuitable Boy. The filmmaker says talking about all the things “opened up” his soul “even more”.

The memoir, which Karan co-wrote with Poonam Saxena, created waves with its chapters describing his fallout with actress Kajol and for candid talks about his sexual orientation.

Karan will also share his life story through his show “Calling Karan” on Ishq 104.8 FM, read a statement.

“Sometimes, opening about the minor or major details takes you back in time. Every time she (Poonam) made me describe my old bedroom, house, people and the relationships, I went back and analysed and spoke about so much that I probably I had kind of blushed over,” Karan said.

“Things that I didn’t want to address and look back at but I knew I wanted to because that’s the whole idea of writing a memoir. I think I spoke about all those things and it kind of opened my soul up even more. Sometimes, talking helps, just conversing helps and that’s what I realised when I spoke to Poonam,” he added.