“My Biggest Fear Is Losing My Freedom”: Sanjay Dutt

Our favourite actor Sanju Baba is all set to make a grand comeback in the revenge drama Bhoomi. Having had his fair share of ups and downs, the actor has faced all his hurdles with fervour and conviction only to emerge as a winner! In a recent interview, Sanjay bared it all revealing details about his jail time and his upcoming film Bhoomi.

On choosing to make his comeback with Bhoomi, the actor said, “As an actor, I believe in giving my 100%. Bhoomi is a socially relevant film. I believe in Beti Padao, Beti Bachao. In jail, someone told me – Baba hum ek taraf, Kaali Ma, Durga Ma ki puja karte hain aur doosri taraf hum stree ke saath aisa karte hain. This is such a shocking contrast. The film has a strong message at the same time Omung Kumar did not want to make the film a docu-drama.”

The actor has never been one to shy away from his problems. While most actors hesitate to share their dark experiences, he has always been open about his trials and tribulations, “I do not know about others but I feel if I have gone through something and come out as a winner then I should I tell my story. There are few who have come out of drug addiction but I have. Our future generation and our kids are being affected by drugs. I want to start rehab centers, talk to the youth and tell them that if I can come out of it anyone can.”

The actor is shown as Aditi Rao Hydari’s father in the film. Commenting on the same he said, “I am in no denial about my age. I want to play roles that suit my age like they do in the west. On one side we have Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh and Sidharth Malhotra, on the other side we have Shahrukh, Aamir and Salman Khan who are in a different zone. There is no one in the 50+ mature tough guy zone and that is the space I want to be in.”

Trending :

On anticipating the success of Bhoomi, the actor said “I am anxious about every release. I think having a hit at hand is great but if you have a flop, you have to be a man and face it. Don’t change numbers and all that.”

Lastly the actor signed off saying, “My biggest fear is losing my freedom. Sometimes freedom is taken for granted and only when you lose it will you know what it truly means!”

Here’s wishing the actor all the success for Bhoomi!

Bhoomi is an emotional and sensitive revenge drama that explores the relationship between a father and daughter. Produced by T-Series & Legend Studios and directed by Omung Kumar, ‘Bhoomi’ releases worldwide on September 22nd, 2017.