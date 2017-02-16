The makers of the forthcoming coming film Machine, starring Kiara Advani and debutant Mustafa, have decided to release it a week earlier than scheduled.


It was to release on March 24 but will now hit the screens on March 17, a statement said.

'Machine' release date advanced to March 17
The film is said to be the launchpad for Mustafa, the son of director Abbas Burmawalla of Abbas-Mustan duo fame.

Machine is reported to be a love story with a twist, which is the signature style of the director duo who have given hits like Baazigar, Ajnabee, Race and Race 2.

